Russia illegally extracted 10 billion cubic meters of Ukrainian gas

Since the annexation of Crimea the Russian Federation has illegally extracted 10.4 billion cubic meters of Ukrainian natural gas.

It was said by Svitlana Nezhnova, Director General of the state-owned joint-stock company Chornomornaftogaz.

“From 2014 to 2019, the Russian Federation extracted 10.4 billion cubic meters of gas from the fields that belong to Ukraine. There has been a decline in gas production from 2 billion cubic meters in 2014 to 1.5 billion cubic meters in 2019,” said Nezhnova.

“International sanctions hamper them. They can neither service gas wells and nor use the available helicopters to transport crews,” she noted.

After the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, the Russian-controlled authorities with the support of the Russian military seized the property of Chornomornaftogaz, which produced 2.4 billion cubic meters of gas in 2013. A year later, production at the captured gas fields declined down to 2 billion cubic meters, in 2015 – down to 1.84 billion cubic meters, and in 2016 – down to 1.64 billion cubic meters.

In February 2019, the Tribunal at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague confirmed Russia’s guilt in the loss of Naftogaz Ukrainy ‘s assets in Crimea.

In February 2020, the Naftogaz group, as part of the arbitration proceedings in The Hague, filed an updated estimate of loss compensation in the amount of approximately $ 8 billion.

EMPR

Source: censor