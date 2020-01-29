Trade Representative of Ukraine commented on the prospect of ACAA talks

Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka commented on the prospect of formal negotiations on the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (ACAA).

“We are agreeing on the technical task of a preparatory assessment mission, which should assess all elements of technical regulation – technical rules, standardization, conformity assessment procedures, metrology, accreditation and market surveillance,” Kachka wrote.

“The prospect of official talks is already in sight. We are doing everything we can to commence the talks this year,” he added.

Conclusion and development of the ACAA remains one of the requirements of the expert community. In 2020, they expect the government to successfully complete the ACAA negotiations in the first sectors. Hwever, Olha Stefanishina, who until recently headed the Government Office for European Integration Coordination, is more skeptical. “We are still very far from signing the ACAA agreement,” she said.

As is known, as a result of the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council, Kyiv hopes to start the process of negotiations on the conclusion of the ACAA – the so-called “industrial visa-free regime.”

Ukraine is also raising the issue of modernizing the EU Association Agreement.

