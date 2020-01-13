Ukraine is among the TOP-3 exporters of agricultural products to the European Union

Last year, the largest exporters of agricultural products to the EU were the US, Brazil and Ukraine.









This is evidenced by the data of the European Commission’s monthly monitoring report on the state of agricultural trade.

According to the report, from November 2018 to October 2019, agricultural exports from the US amounted to 12.3 billion euros, from Brazil – 11.7 billion euros, from Ukraine – 7.3 billion euros.

It is noted that Ukraine recorded the fastest export growth for the year – 41%, or 2.1 billion euros.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, in January-September 2019, agricultural exports amounted to $ 15.78 billion, which is 21.5% or $ 2.8 billion more than in the same period of 2018.

According to the results of third quarter, Ukraine exported record 39.80 million tons of grain, which is 44% more than the last year’s indicator for the same period.

