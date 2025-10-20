Ukrainian MP Caught Laundering ₴9 Million

Ukrainian MP embezzled over 9 million hryvnias from a private company, laundered the money through a relative’s law firm, and used it to buy luxury cars.

According to the investigation, the member of parliament embezzled funds from a private company after promising to assist in obtaining a permit for the cross-border transportation of mineral fertilizers.

After receiving the money into an account belonging to a close associate, the suspect took no action in the company’s interest.

To conceal the illegal origin of the funds, over 9 million hryvnias were transferred to the accounts of a law firm owned by a close relative, under the guise of payment for services.

Part of this money was later used to purchase two cars — a BMW X5 M (F95) and a Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG.

The NABU has not disclosed the name of the MP, but according to media reports, it concerns Yevhen Shevchenko, who has already been charged with large-scale fraud.

EMPR