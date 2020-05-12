50 photos of clean space: Kyiv on coronavirus nquarantine

50 photos of clean space during coronavirus quarantine. Photos taken from a drone.
Professional photographer Serhiy Ristenko has been using a drone for taking pictures for the last fewy ears.
He used quarantine time to capture the free-from-the-crowd-and-cars capital where he lives and works.
“I like to show not only Kyiv’s famous tourist attractions, but also places where nobody has ever thought to fly,” Serhiy says.
In 2019, one of his photos was among the 25 world’s best taken by drone.
See how incredible our capital is. There may be a 2020 world’s best photo among these pictures.
Source: ukrpravda