Home » Go-A will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2020

Go-A will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2020

Go-A will represent Ukraine with an authentic Ukrainian song at Eurovision 2020.

Go-A got the maximum score both from the jury and audience.

Go-A will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest – 2020 with the song “Solovey”.

Go-A wins national selection for Eurovision 2020 from Ukraine

Go-A won the Ukrainian National Final for the Eurovision Song Contest after earning 6 points from the jury and audience.

Go-A is a Ukrainian electro-folk band that combines modern dance beats with authentic folk singing, electric guitars and African drums.

This year Eurovision will be held from May 12 to 16 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Ukraine will participate in the first semifinal.

EMPR

Source: newsliga

