Go-A will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2020

Go-A won the Ukrainian National Final for the Eurovision Song Contest after earning 6 points from the jury and audience.

Go-A is a Ukrainian electro-folk band that combines modern dance beats with authentic folk singing, electric guitars and African drums.

This year Eurovision will be held from May 12 to 16 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Ukraine will participate in the first semifinal.

