Instead of Moscow – Ukraine: Scorpions changed the text of the legendary song

The most famous group Scorpions expressed its support to Ukraine.

The Scorpions have changed the lyrics to “Wind of Change.” At a concert in Las Vegas, the musicians supported Ukraine and instead of the lines “Follow the Moskva down to Gorky Park …” they sang “Now listen to my heart, it says Ukrainia.”

Before the performance, Scorpions vocalist Klaus Meine expressed his support for our country. During the performance, the hall was illuminated by blue-and-yellow searchlights, and the “Pacific” sign, painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, popped up on the big screen.

It should be reminded that the song “Wind of Change” is dedicated to Perestroika in the USSR and the end of the Cold War.

