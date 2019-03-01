Home Culture Music Spotify: Ukrainians listened to Russian music in 2021

Spotify: Ukrainians listened to Russian music in 2021

Ukrainians listened to Russian music to the most on Spotify platform in 2021.



Spotify has published a list of the most-streamed artists, bands and tracks in Ukraine in 2021. 

Best musicians 2021: Ukraine. Source: Spotify

Russian rapper Morgenstern is among the most listened to performers in Ukraine in 2021.

Top artists 2021: Ukraine. Source: Spotify

He topped the ratings “Best Musician” and “Top Artists.”

The Russian “King and Jester” was ranked first among the bands.

Russian Alyona Shvets had the most Ukrainian listeners on Spotify for a female artist. She was in first place in the nomination “Top Female Artists.” 

Top artists 2021: Ukraine. Source: Spotify

The top track of the year is “Astronaut In The Ocean” by the Australian band “Masked Wolf”.

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and BTS are Spotify’s most-streamed global artist of 2021.

EMPR

Source: Life Ukrainska Pravda

Photo credits: RFE/RL

