Spotify: Ukrainians listened to Russian music in 2021

Ukrainians listened to Russian music to the most on Spotify platform in 2021.
Spotify has published a list of the most-streamed artists, bands and tracks in Ukraine in 2021.
Russian rapper Morgenstern is among the most listened to performers in Ukraine in 2021.
He topped the ratings “Best Musician” and “Top Artists.”
The Russian “King and Jester” was ranked first among the bands.
Russian Alyona Shvets had the most Ukrainian listeners on Spotify for a female artist. She was in first place in the nomination “Top Female Artists.”
The top track of the year is “Astronaut In The Ocean” by the Australian band “Masked Wolf”.
Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift and BTS are Spotify’s most-streamed global artist of 2021.
Source: Life Ukrainska Pravda
Photo credits: RFE/RL