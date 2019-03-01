Home Culture Music Ukrainian – American singer Kelsie Kimberlin releases new single “Reflection”

Ukrainian – American singer Kelsie Kimberlin releases new single “Reflection”

Kelsie Kimberlin brings fire to the finale of her breakout year – new single “Reflection” out now!



With one final red-hot new single to heat up the screens and speakers before 2021 is finished – Kelsie’s latest song “Reflection” takes a closer look at those who profit from exploiting privacy, and turns the mirror back towards us to see what we truly value, what’s important, and what we should hold sacred.  

It is a reflection on the misplaced values of our society when media shows more concern with profits than the privacy rights and mental health of famous people. Everyone, no matter how well known, deserves to take a walk, dine at a coffee shop or browse at an art gallery without being accosted by paparazzi. 

“With my new video, I want people to reflect on the harm that can occur when paparazzi intrude into the private lives of artists and celebrities. Yes, we all might see an interesting new photo in the media, but at what expense to the artist? In the video, I am in a photo shoot taking pictures that I can decide whether or not to share. But as soon as I walk outside, I am accosted by paparazzi which will share whatever they want without any concern for or compensation to me. They are making money by harassing and exploiting me without my permission. This is not cool, and it’s why I use the metaphor ‘water’ to denote tears, and why I use the contronym ‘bad’ to denote the bad behavior of paparazzi and how badass I look.”

Kelsie Kimberlin – Reflection | Official new music video
Kelsie Kimberlin – Reflection | Official audio

‘REFLECTION’ – OFFICIAL NEW SONG FROM KELSIE KIMBERLIN IS OUT NOW! ENJOY OFFICIAL NEW MUSIC VIDEO AND AUDIO ‘REFLECTION’ FROM KELSIE KIMBERLIN ON ALL MAJOR DIGITAL PLATFORMS.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?