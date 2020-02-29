Corn starch-based biodegradable bags developed in Ukraine

“Novis” Plant located in the city of Dnipro has developed and certified corn starch-based bags that biodegrade within 90 days.

The new product is 100% biodegradable and compostable.

“What we often are not really aware of is the fact that putting food residues into a plastic bag results in preserving them for centuries,” says Andriy Bereza, developer, “Novis” director. “Our bags break down into their natural components and can be used as fertilizers.”

“Three years ago, after attending the World’s Fair in Dusseldorf, I set a goal of manufacturing corn or potato starch-based bags that would be home compostable without the use of an industrial composter.”

At the end of 2019, for the first time in Ukraine, the Dnipro Novis Plant began to produce corn starch-based bags. Our products have passed “OK compost HOME” certification.

Starch-bases bags are being tested by several retail chains.

EMPR

Source: ecotown