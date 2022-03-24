Home » Lviv IT specialists created DDOS game to block russian websites

Lviv IT specialists created DDOS game to block russian websites

, 0

Lviv IT specialists have created an online browser game to help Ukraine fight the Russian aggression.



This is an analogue of the famous 2048 number puzzle game, the solution of which requires only basic math knowledge.

This was reported by Footboom.

One player in one hour of play sends about 20,000 requests to block websites serving the Russian army. The exact list of these websites is not disclosed for the security of the initiative.

What do you need to do to participate in the game?

To have access to the Internet.

Go to https://playforukraine.live/.

Just leave this page open on your computer or smartphone so that it automatically loads the aggressor’s websites.

Importantly!

If you play from Ukraine, you must use VPN. We recommend Opera browser with built-in VPN.

If you play from other countries, VPN is not required. The number of attacks will be many times higher when using the desktop version (PCs, laptops).

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




Follow me on Twitter

LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

Copyright ©2014-2022 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?