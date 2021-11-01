Home Culture Tech The major deal in the Ukrainian IT market: VistaPrint buy Depositphotos

The major deal in the Ukrainian IT market: VistaPrint buy Depositphotos

, 0

The American company VistaPrint bought out the Ukrainian developer of photostock Depositphotos and the online editor Crello.



This is stated in an official press release.

The deal amounted to $ 85 million.

According to ain.ua, this is the major deal in the Ukrainian IT market in recent years.

VistaPrint buys 100% of the company’s stock, including all projects: Depositphotos, Crello, Lightfield, Bird In Flight, and WAS.

Image source: ain.ua

Dmytro Sergeev, the company’s founder, will go out of business completely. 

Vadym Nekhai, the CEO at Depositphotos, will join the Vista team after the takeover — he will take the position of the Vice-President of VistaCreate (Crello) and Depositphotos and will continue to run teams under the leadership of Vista’s President of International Business Florian Baumgartner.

VistaPrint is a large American marketing and design company, part of Cimpress, which trades on the Nasdaq. Its divisions develop content for Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and other social media, logos, websites and other branded materials, as well as print promotional materials.

EMPR

Source: ain.ua

