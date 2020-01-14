Ukraine created a drone for searching for unexploded ordnance objects

Ukraine creaded flying drone that search for unexploded ordnance objects and mines, allowing soldiers to risk their lives less.









Ukrainian engineers, in collaboration with a foreign company, have developed an unmanned aerial vehicle capable of locating explosive objects in the area. According to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, specialists of the State Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Arms and Military Equipment have already tested a drone for possible application in mine clearance.

Ukrainian engineers developed magnetometers for detecting metal parts of ammunition. They are suspended to the drone to scan the area while it is flying at an altitude of 5-10 meters.

As the result of the tests, the drone accurately identified mines of 82 and 120 mm calibers to the nearest centimeter, says Colonel Yuri Kamak, Head of the Air Force Department for Scientific Research and Testing of Weapons and Military Equipment.

The drone is capable of performing a combat mission at any time of the day. It is capable of transmitting information both in real time and upon return, which allows the drone’s operator to map the mine-contaminated areas.

According to the developers, the use of such unmanned aerial vehicles saves time for reconnaissance, increases the accuracy of identifying dangerous objects and allows soldiers to risk their lives less.

Source: liga.net

