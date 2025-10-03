Honoring the Fallen: Ukrainian Artists and Actors Who Died Defending Their Country

In recent days Ukraine celebrated Defender’s Day, Ukrainian Cossacks Day, and the Feast of the Intercession.

This date was established to express gratitude and honor to all those who fight for our independence on the battlefield, as well as to those who have given their lives for Ukraine.

Unfortunately, since 2014, Ukraine has lost thousands of its sons and daughters. Among them are well-known figures who left their professional careers as actors, comedians, hosts, and others to take up arms and defend their homes from Russian occupiers. For some, this struggle has already ended. On Defender’s Day, Show24 remembers those who will never again cross the threshold of their homes or appear on viewers’ screens.

Oleksandr Chechun

The man was known as a member of the team “Stadion Dibrova” on the show “League of Laughter.” Unfortunately, his life was cut short on April 9, 2025. Oleksandr sustained a severe injury on the front line while carrying out a combat mission, and doctors fought for the defender’s life for nearly a year, but a miracle did not happen.

Maksym Nelipa

Maksym Nelipa, an actor on the “Diesel Show” and commander of a company in the 14th Separate Drone Aviation Regiment, was killed in action on May 12. It is known that prior to this, the actor had been wounded and underwent several surgeries. However, this did not stop him from returning to the front. Maksym Nelipa is survived by a son and a daughter.

Oleksii Khilskyi

The actor served in the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces as the chief sergeant of a reconnaissance platoon. He gave his life while carrying out a combat mission. Previously, Oleksii had been wounded twice, but after rehabilitation, he returned to the front line.

Yaroslav Harkavko

In December 2022, the life of another “League of Laughter” participant was cut short. Yaroslav performed with the teams “OGO” and “Vorobushek.” With the start of the full-scale war, he joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and gave his life defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers.

Maksym Kryvtsov

The poet actively participated in the Revolution of Dignity in 2013–2014. In 2014, he voluntarily joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Later, he worked with veterans in rehabilitation centers. When the full-scale war began, Maksym returned to the front. Unfortunately, the war took his life at the age of 33. January 7, 2024, marks the day the soldier’s heart stopped beating.

This year, Volodymyr Zelensky posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to the poet and soldier Maksym Kryvtsov.

Yurii Felipenko

The death of the Ukrainian actor was announced by his wife, Kateryna Motrych. After the start of the full-scale invasion, the actor voluntarily joined the “Achilles” UAV strike battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Battalion, which carries out combat missions on the front line. Yurii Felipenko was killed in action.

Roman Ivanenko

The man was one of the members of the team “Nash Format.” Roman was killed in February 2023. When the full-scale war began, he was in Germany, but he decided to return home. At first, he engaged in volunteer work, and then he went to the front as a volunteer.

Yevhen Svitlychnyi

The actor, known for the film Rhino, was killed on July 19, 2023. He served in defense of his homeland as part of the 1st Separate Assault Company (“Honor”) of the 1st Separate Mechanized Battalion “Da Vinci Wolves.”

Yevhen and several of his comrades were killed while carrying out a combat mission in the Kharkiv direction.

Pasha Li

Pavlo Li was a Ukrainian actor who was killed on March 6, 2022, in Irpin during the Russian invasion. He was not a serviceman. He actively engaged in volunteer work, helping civilians and military personnel in the combat zone, and coordinated the collection and distribution of humanitarian aid.

The vehicle in which the volunteer and his acquaintances were traveling was shot at by Russian forces. Wounded and covered in blood, Pavlo was not allowed to be removed from the scene. It took six days before the actor’s body could be recovered and taken away.

Vasyl Kukharskyi

The actor joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale war. In September 2023, he sustained severe injuries. Vasyl underwent intensive treatment, but he was never able to recover, and the actor died on December 7 in a hospital in Kyiv.

Unfortunately, this is still far from the complete list of those whose lives the war has taken. All we can do today is thank the defenders for their sacrifice, honor the memory of the fallen, and support those who continue the fight on the front lines.

Eternal glory and remembrance to all who gave their lives for Ukraine.

EMPR

Tags: