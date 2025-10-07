The Power of Music: In Irpin, the Armed Forces Orchestra Gathered Locals for a Charity Concert

Near the city registry office in Irpin, a charity concert took place featuring artists from the vocal and instrumental ensemble Unbreakable and the Military brass band of the Honored Academic Exemplary Orchestra of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A moment of unity and gratitude

The concert became a true celebration for residents who gathered to express their gratitude to Ukrainian soldiers and support initiatives helping those affected by the war. The musicians performed both patriotic pieces and popular Ukrainian songs, creating an atmosphere of pride, warmth, and hope. This was reported by Life.Kyiv.ua.

Charitable purpose

The event was organized in cooperation with the Restoration of Well-Being charity foundation, which provides assistance in:

the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers,

support for seriously ill children,

aid for displaced people and socially vulnerable groups.

Art and kindness unite — that was the main idea of the concert, which once again proved that culture and support for the army go hand in hand, helping Ukraine endure and prevail.

