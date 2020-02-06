Home » Chronicle of the withdrawal of forces in the war zone: the number of explosions has increased dramatically

Chronicle of the withdrawal of forces in the war zone: the number of explosions has increased dramatically

, 0

The number of explosions in the area of ​​the Joint Forces Operation in the war zone has increased dramatically.

The OSCE mission in Donbas has recorded a sharp increase in the number of explosions in the JFO area. On February 1 and 2, observers counted about 500 explosions along the demarcation line.

This is stated in the latest report of the OSCE mission.
“In Donetsk region, from the evening of February 1 to the evening of February 2, the SMM noted an increase in the number of ceasefire violations, and also recorded more explosions (about 320), compared to the previous days. Over 80% of ceasefire violations, including most explosions, were recorded southeast of Svitlodarsk and in areas northwest of Novohryhorivka, the report says.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded a decrease in the number of ceasefire violations. Among other things, they recorded fewer explosions (170) compared to the previous days.

Most ceasefire violations were recorded in areas west and west-southwest of Trokhizbenka.

Militants use radio electronic warfare to obstruct the work of the OSCE SMM.

EMPR

Source: sprotyv

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Copyright ©2014-2020 EMPR

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?