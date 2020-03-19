On March 3, 2020 the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Ukraine.

We provide daily updates on number of suspected, confirmed, recovered and death COVID-19 cases in Ukraine, including the reginal dimentions.

26 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine for the period March 3 – March 19, 2020. Regional dimension of confirmed cases are as follows:

15 – in Chernivtsi Oblast (1 death and 14 active),

3 – in Kyiv city (all active),

2 – in Kyiv Oblast (all active),

2 – Dnipro Oblast (active),

2 – in Zhytomyr Oblast (1 active and 1 death),

1 – in Ivano-Frankivsk (1 death).

1 – in Donetsk Oblast (active),

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine officially reports on 10 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

5 new cases reported in Chernivtsi Oblast, 1 – in Kyiv city, 2 – in Dnipro Oblast, 1- in Zhytomyr, and 1- in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (death).

It worth mentioned, that due to the Presidential Office data, 361 suspected cases exists on March 19, 2020 (increased by 162 cases for 1 day).

Public Health Center reportes on 308 сases laboratory tested on COVID-19 from the beginning of the year. 26 case – laboratory-confirmed, 33 – are being tested, the rest – were tested as negative.

Total amount of COVID-19 confirmed cases increased in 1,6 times for the last 24 hours (6,2 – average world statistics).

11,5 % is current Ukraine’s death rate from the coronavirus infection (0,6-3,5% – average world statistics).

EMPR

Tags: