Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 547

2,288,371 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 1, 2021.

2,075 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 153 children and 52 medical workers.

63,401 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 3,3% of cases.

874 persons hospitalised, 44 persons died and 925 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,208,865 persons recovered and 53,833 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,008,463 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

