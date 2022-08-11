Home » Dnipropetrovsk region: Night with fire and casualties

Dnipropetrovsk region: Night with fire and casualties

At night, russian troops shelled with Grads the Nikopol district three times. 120 shells!

In Nikopol, 2 people died, 7 were wounded. A 13-year-old girl was among the wounded.

More than 40 high-rise buildings were damaged. Rescuers are clearing the rubble and looking for people. Over 6,000 people are without electricity in Nikopol.

There is destruction in 14 houses in the Chervonohryhorivka community. An outpatient clinic, a store and a stadium were affected. Up to a thousand people are without electricity.

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy hit the Velykomykhailivka community. A mill and houses were damaged. A married couple was affected – the wife is in hospital.

Source: Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Valentyn Reznichenko.

