Energoatom: Ukraine can cut off communication lines of Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Ukrainian military can cut off communication lines at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

NAEC Energoatom President Petro Kotin told about this.

According to him, this could happen if the Russian occupiers disconnet the ZNPP from the Ukrainian energy system.

“The station will remain powered from the Ukrainian energy system if they continue to implement their program. For now, we have de-energized and are repairing these lines. Our crews are already on site assessing the malfunctions. Currently, an additional line needed for repairs is fitted in Zaporizhzhia, and we will restore the damaged line,” Kotin said.

He does not rule out that if the Russians move forward with the plan of preparing the station for reconnection, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will cut the communication lines at the NPP.

“And I think it will be the right decision from Ukraine’s point of view – to cut off the lines they are going to connect. I think our Armed Forces will be ready to do it if the need arises,” Kotin said.

It should be reminded that earlier it was stressed that the disaster at the ZNPP will be ten times more powerful than the Chornobyl one in 1986.

The threat is growing amid Russian shelling of the ZNPP territory, as well as information that the enemy has mined it.

By the way, in the event of a disaster at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, the population within a radius of 50 kilometers is subject to evacuation. These are residents of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Hovewer, this morning we have already tweeted that in the Kherson region, high-voltage transmission lines leading from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Crimea fell on the road leading to the village of Chaplinka, near the village of Novokamyanka in the Kakhovsky district.

