Home NEWS CONFLICT ZONE For the first time, a U.S. Air Force electronic reconnaissance aircraft operates in Ukraine airspace

For the first time, a U.S. Air Force electronic reconnaissance aircraft operates in Ukraine airspace

, 0

For the first time, the U.S.  Air Force Global Hawk reconnaissance drone operated in the airspace of Ukraine. For the first time, Osprey landed in Odesa. The list can go on and on, blogger Alexei Kopytko writes on his Facebook page.



And now, for the first time in history, a U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint electronic reconnaissance aircraft operates in the airspace of the mainland of Ukraine.

As the IS group reports, a U.S. Air Force drone has been spotted over the occupied Crimea. It performs a reconnaissance flight along the coastline of the occupied peninsula and the Black Sea coast of the Russian Federation.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?