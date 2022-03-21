More than 70 residential buildings in Kyiv damaged by shelling

In Kyiv, more than 70 residential buildings have been damaged by shelling since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.







“The extent of the damage varies. Residents have been moved out of the heavily damaged buildings; utility companies receive repair materials for prompt restoration of buildings with minor damage: window film, fasteners, roof repair materials, etc.

The companies transporting wastes, in particular “Kyivkommunservis”, have been appropriately equipped to clear debris. The utility companies promptly restore communications and services so that people can return to their habitable homes,” the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration reports on Telegram.

Kyiv. February 26, 2022. Russian forces shelling target residential building in Podil District. Photo: Vitaliy Klitchko/Telegram

According to the KSCA, public service workers, except for those who have joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the territorial defense forces, “have been working despite the increase in the volume of work and difficulties.”

Kyiv. March 15, 2022. Russian forces shelling target residential building in Podil District. Photo: Ukrinform

Yesterday late evening, one of the Shopping and Entertainment Center in the Podilskyi District of Kyiv was shelled by the Russian troops; eight people were killed.

Kyiv. March 20, 2022. Russian missile hit residential building. Photo: State Emergency Service

Shelling of residential areas is carried out using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and ballistic missiles. Convoys of armored vehicles of the Russian army are trying to cordon off Kyiv and several regional centers near the Russian border.

