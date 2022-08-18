Home » Night of massive missile attacks on Kharkiv

Night of massive missile attacks on Kharkiv

Around 9:30 p.m. on August 17, a Russian missile, presumably Iskander, hit a three-story residential building in the Saltivskyi district. The house was almost completely destroyed and a big fire broke out. According to the latest information, 10 people died under the rubble, 17 were injured, including an 11-year-old child (later the boy died).

Around 4:30 on August 18, the enemy launched 8 rockets from Belgorod. Hits were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv. Buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged, and fires started. In the Slobidskyi district, one of the rockets hit a 4-story dormitory. The building is partially destroyed. As of this morning, 2 people were killed, 18 injured, including 2 children. The information is updated.

Around 04:00 on August 18, there was a missile attack on Krasnohrad. Residential buildings were destroyed, 10 were damaged. 2 civilians were killed and 2 wounded, including a 12-year-old child. The information is updated.

Fighting continues on the contact line. Thanks to our defenders, all previous enemies’ attempts to go on the offensive ended in retreats and losses.

Ukraine Front Lines

