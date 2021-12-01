Home NEWS CONFLICT ZONE Provocations continue: Russia restricts navigation in the Sea of ​​Azov

Provocations continue: Russia restricts navigation in the Sea of ​​Azov

, 0

Russia explained the introduction of restrictions by artillery firing near Mariupol, Berdyansk and Henichesk.



As of December 10, Russia blocked about 70% of the Azov Sea area, continuing its provocative actions against Ukraine.

This is reported by the press service  of the Ukrainian Navy.

The Russians issued navigational warnings about restricting navigation in some areas due to artillery firing near Mariupol, Berdyansk and Henichesk.

The Navy complained that Russia systematically arranged such shutting downs. This prevents free shipping in the Sea of ​​Azov.

Image source: flot2017

“The announcement of Russian navigational warnings in the Sea of ​​Azov in close proximity to the Ukrainian naval bases and civilian ports is a blunt provocation. Such actions of the aggressor once again demonstrate the attempts of the Russian Federation to turn the Sea of ​​Azov into its internal ‘lake’,” the message of the Naval Forces reads.

The purpose of the information attack is to divert attention from the UN resolution on Crimea and the conversation between the presidents of Ukraine and the USA.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?