Russia amassed about 800 units of aircraft around Ukraine. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat on Tuesday, August 16.

“As of the beginning of the full-scale war, the RF aviation groups around Ukraine amounted to 700 aircraft – 450 airplanes and 250 helicopters. To date, the number of aircraft is somewhat smaller – 430 airplanes are around the Ukrainian borders at various airfields of Belarus, Russia, and Crimea. But the grouping of helicopters has grown up to more than 360 units close to the borders of Ukraine,” the statement reads.

The AFU explains the strengthening of the air group by the fact that the enemy uses it more to support the ground troops.

At the same time, the occupiers use various types of aviation against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“We record the flights of strategic aircraft, long-range bombers, Su-34 fighter-bombers, assault aircraft,” Ignat said.

The A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft also continue to operate.

