Home NEWS CONFLICT ZONE Russia is amassing tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery units to Ukraine contact line

Russia is amassing tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery units to Ukraine contact line

, 0

Ukrainian intelligence reports that contrary to the agreements, Russia is amassing additional self-propelled artillery units, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles near the contact line in some sectors.



This is reported by the press service  of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“The Russian Federation continues to take steps to destabilize the situation in the Joint Forces Operation area. To this end, the command of the operational group of the Russian occupation forces is reinforcing units near the contact line in some sectors with additional 122-mm self-propelled artillery units, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles in violation of the agreements on the withdrawal of heavy weapons.”

Besides, militants increased the number of sniper teams at the forefront.

Regular members of the Russian Armed Forces hold training sessions for snipers of formations and units of the 1st (Donetsk) and 2nd (Luhansk) army corps, which are not involved in combat missions.

EMPR

Source: ukrainska pravda

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/news/”><strong>LATEST NEWS</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/opinion/”><strong>TOP STORIES</strong></a></span></strong></p>

<p <span style=”color: #dd3333;”><a href=”http://empr.media/video/”><strong>RECENT VIDEO</strong></a></span></strong></p>


<span style=”color: #111111;”><a href=”https://empr.media/video/war-in-ukraine/how-russia-promotes-its-hate-propaganda-on-youtube/”>How Russia promotes its hate propaganda on YouTube</strong></a></span></p>

ABOUT EMPR

EMPR [an abrivation of Euromaidan PR] is the #1 Independent Citizen Media about Ukraine

FUNDRAISING

NEWS

UKRAINE

OCCUPIED CRIMEA

CONFLICT ZONE

WORLD PRESS ABOUT UKRAINE

POLITICS

BUSINESS

OPINION

INTERVIEWS

ANALYTICS

INVESTIGATIONS

VIDEOS

MAIDAN UKRAINE

CRIMEA ANNEXED

WAR IN UKRAINE

INTERVIEW

DISCOVER UKRAINE

CULTURE

HISTORY

ART

MOVIE

MUSIC

VISIT UKRAINE

TRAVEL

EVENTS

SUPPORT

PROJECTS

EMPR


Copyright ©2014-2021 EMPR

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?