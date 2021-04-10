Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 10, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 10, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky, Vodyane,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Starognativka, Luhanske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pisky, Vodyane,

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,

small arms – near Pisky, Vodyane,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen in the war zone over the last 24 hours.

EMPR

