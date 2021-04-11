Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 11, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 11, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pishchevik,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near near Pishchevik, Mayorske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near near Pishchevik, Mayorske,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Zolote-3,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Avdyivka, Kamyanka,

high caliber machine guns – near Zolote-3,

small arms – near Pisky, Shyrokino, Zolote-3.

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions in the war zone over the last 24 hours.

Photo credits: WSJ

