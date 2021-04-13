Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 13, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 13, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 17 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Shumy, Zaytseve,

APCs- near Pivdenne, Novgorodske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne, Novgorodske,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Zolote-4,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Shumy, Zaytseve,

high caliber machine guns – near Shumy, Zaytseve, Pisky,

small arms – near Pivdenne, Shumy, Zaytseve, Zolote-4, Kamyanka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions in the war zone during the last 24 hours.

