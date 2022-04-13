Operational information on the situation in Ukraine as of April 13, 2022 provided by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.







The forty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a russian military invasion continues.

A russian federation continues its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

The russian enemy continues to launch systematic missile and bomb strikes on infrastructure in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In the Volyn, Polissya and Siversky directions, the russian enemy units did not take active action.

The russian occupiers are moving individual units in certain directions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is partially blocked Kharkiv. Due to the impossibility of capturing it, the armed forces of the russian federation continue to use artillery to destroy the city’s infrastructure.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, according to available information, the russian enemy is ready for offensive action. It continues to focus its efforts on capturing certain quarters of Mariupol and inflicting air strikes.

The russian enemy is trying to carry out assault operations in the areas of Siverodonetsk, Rubizhne and Popasna.

In the South Buh direction, the russian enemy conducts air reconnaissance in order to identify units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In combat operations in parts of the south-eastern regions of Ukraine, separate units of the 103rd, 109th, 113th, 125th and 127th Motorized Rifle Regiments operate as part of a group of enemy troops.

They were recruited during the forced mobilization of men from the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Structurally, these regiments number up to 5 battalions numbering about 300 servicemen in each. Only 5-10 percent of the personnel of these units have combat experience. The regimental command consists of officers of the armed forces of the russian federation. These groups have significant problems with the provision of weapons, ammunition and medicine.The russian enemy continues illegal actions against the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories. The russians are checking documents, personal belongings and mobile phones. The russian occupiers also carry out forced inspections of apartments.

In some occupied territories of Kharkiv oblast, the russian enemy has disrupted the cellular network. The russian occupiers are exerting an aggressive informational and psychological influence on the population. It is mostly aimed at trying to convince of the futility of the fight against the russian occupation forces.

We urge citizens not to believe in hostile propaganda and to continue total resistance.

It is significant that the russian occupying forces continue to suffer losses in the temporarily occupied territories. So, in the period from March 20 to April 12 this year, in the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia oblast, about 70 servicemen of the Armed Forces of the russian federation were killed while patrolling the area at night.We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let’s win together! Glory to Ukraine!

EMPR

Tags: