Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 14, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 14, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne,

UAV – near Mayorsk,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pervomaysk,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Zaytseve, Katerynivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve, Katerynivka,

small arms – near Zaytseve, Katerynivka, Pervomaysk,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 3 Ukrainian were wounded in actions in the war zone during the last 24 hours.

EMPR

