Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 14, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 14, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne,
UAV – near Mayorsk,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pervomaysk,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Zaytseve, Katerynivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve, Katerynivka,
small arms – near Zaytseve, Katerynivka, Pervomaysk,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 3 Ukrainian were wounded in actions in the war zone during the last 24 hours.