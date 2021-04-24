Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 24, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 20 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novoselivka, Novgorodske, Shumy, Vodyane, Pivdenne,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Pivdenne,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoselivka, Novgorodske, Shumy, Vodyane,

grenade launchers of different calibers – Vodyane, Avdyivka, Pisky, Maryinka, Lebedynske, Krasnogorivka, Luhanske, Krasnodarsk,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Pisky, Maryinka, Lebedynske, Krasnogorivka, Luhanske, Krasnodarsk,

small arms – near Vodyane, Avdyivka, Pisky, Maryinka, Lebedynske, Krasnogorivka, Luhanske, Krasnodarsk,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours in the war zone in eastern Ukraine.

EMPR

Tags: