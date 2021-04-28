Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 28, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 28, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Opytne,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Talakivka, Kamyanka, Pavlopil,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Mayorsk (3 times),

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Luhanske, Kamyanka, Pavlopil,

high caliber machine guns – near Mayorsk (3 times),

small arms – near Mayorsk (3 times), Shyrokino,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours in the war zone in eastern Ukraine.

EMPR

