Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 3, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 3, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 21 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote, Novooleksandrivka, Pishchevik, Krasnogorivka, Hnutove, Opytne,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Zolote, Novooleksandrivka,

anti-tank rocket complex – near Opytne,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Svitlodarske, Novotoshkivske, Novoluhanske, Pishchevik, Krasnogorivka, Hnutove, Opytne,

high caliber machine guns – near Svitlodarske, Novotoshkivske, Pishchevik, Krasnogorivka, Hnutove, Opytne,

small arms – near Pisky,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions and 1 civilian was injured for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: