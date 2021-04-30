Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of April 30, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of April 30, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Nevelske, Opytne, Krasnogorivka,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske, Pavlopil,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Svitlodarsk, Vodyane,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka, Svitlodarsk, Vodyane,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novgorodske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske, Pavlopil, Prychepylivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Prychepylivka, Pisky, Zolote-4, Verkhnyotoretske,

APCs- near Novgorodske,

small arms – near Luhanske, Pavlopil, Prychepylivka, Shumy,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions (in the area of Zaytseve) for the last 24 hours in the war zone in eastern Ukraine.

EMPR

Photo credits: WSJ

