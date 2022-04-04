





The 40th day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to the russian military invasion continues.

A russian enemy continues to suffer losses in the course of full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

During the whole russian-Ukrainian war, from February 24, 2022 year, representatives of the military command of the armed forces of a russian federation only twice announced the loss of personnel of a russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

Despite the so-called “official” russian number of casualties, the losses of individual units and subdivisions of the russain occupiers are periodically known.

According to available information, the losses of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division (Kamyshin, Volgograd Region) of the 8th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District, in particular: the 33rd, 255th, 294th Motorized Rifle Regiments, which returned to their permanent locations, amounted to 40% of personnel, weapons and military equipment.

As a result, a significant number of servicemen who were lucky enough to return are trying to retire.

The existing military medical facilities in russia and belarus do not allow for the treatment of such a significant number of wounded servicemen of the russain occupying forces on the territory of Ukraine.

Thus, the medical staff of the central district hospital in Glushkovo, Kursk region, has been transferred to an intensified duty regime.

This is due to the fact that in the period from March 29 to April 2, from the territory of Sumy region to the medical institution came about 100 wounded russain occupiers.

In the city of Izium, due to significant losses of personnel of the 237th Tank Regiment and the 752nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 3rd Motorized Rifle Division, the invaders were forced to equip a field hospital in the local school.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, in the town of Polohy, servicemen of the armed forces of the russian federation seized and mined the inner territory of the central district hospital.

Staff and patients were warned not to return to the hospital. The wounded russian occupiers remained in the hospital.

A russian military leadership is trying to make up for the existing losses of officers using the officers of higher military educational institutions.

According to the available information, the Military Academy of the Signal Corps in saint petersburg (russia) is urgently training officers to replace positions in military units.

The situation in the Siversky direction has not changed. Elimination of the consequences of the activities of the russian occupation forces continues.

In Slobozhanshchina, in the city of Izyum, the enemy is carrying out filtration measures and forcible removal of local residents to the territory of a russian federation.

Fighting continues in the territories of the Kherson oblast temporarily occupied by a russian occupiers.

Around Nova Kakhovka, russian enemy increased the passing procedures on the checkpoints. The russian invaders resort to detaining civilians and forcing them into engineering equipment positions.

Cases of illegal seizure of vehicles from the population have become more frequent.Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to push back the enemy and liberate the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.Let’s win together!

Glory to Ukraine!

EMPR

