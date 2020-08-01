Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of August 1, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of August 1, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Luganske, Pivdenne and Vodyane,

small arms – near Luganske, Pivdenne and Vodyane.

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the lasy 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: