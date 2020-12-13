Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 13, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 13, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

grenade launchers of different systems – near Luhanske, Novooleksandrivka, Vodyane and Maryinka,

small arms – near Verkhnyotoretske, Novooleksandrivka and Zolote-4,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties, but 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the las 24 hours.

