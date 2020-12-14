Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 14, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 14, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne (3 times),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Katerynivka,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Katerynivka and Vodyane,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Pivdenne (3 times) and Vodyane (3 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne (3 times) and Hnutove,
small arms – near near Pivdenne (3 times), Hnutove and Katerynivka,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) No lethal casualties, but 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the las 24 hours.