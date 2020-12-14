Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 14, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 14, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 14, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.




(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pivdenne (3 times),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Katerynivka,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Katerynivka and Vodyane,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pivdenne (3 times) and Vodyane (3 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne (3 times) and Hnutove,

small arms – near near Pivdenne (3 times), Hnutove and Katerynivka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties, but 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the las 24 hours.

EMPR

