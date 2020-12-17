Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 17, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 17, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane and Shumy,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane and Shumy,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the las 24 hours.

