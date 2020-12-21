Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 21, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 21, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

anti-tank rocket systems – near Pivdenne,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Kamyanka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane and Pisky,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka (4 times),

grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (4 times) and Pivdenne,

small arms – near (4 times), Pivdenne, Pavlopil and Pisky,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the las 24 hours. But 1 civilian wounded by Russian proxies.

EMPR

Tags: