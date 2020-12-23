Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 23, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 23, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Vodyane,

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Lugansk and Pivdenne,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Lugansk and Pivdenne,

high caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne,

grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

small arms – near Pivdenne,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the las 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: