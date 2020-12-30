Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of December 30, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of December 30, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Talakivka, Nevelske and Avdyivka,
grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
small arms – near Vodyane,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen, but 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the las 24 hours.
