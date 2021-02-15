Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 15, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 15, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Novooleksandrivka,
small arms – near Vodyane, Novooleksandrivka,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 3 Ukrainian servicemen killed as hit a mine near Novoluhanske. R.I.P.