Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 15, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 15, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Novooleksandrivka,

small arms – near Vodyane, Novooleksandrivka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 3 Ukrainian servicemen killed as hit a mine near Novoluhanske. R.I.P.

EMPR

Tags: