Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of February 28, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of February 28, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske,
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske, Myronivske, Pivdenne,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pishchevyk,
grenade launchers – near
high caliber machine guns – near Pivdenne,
sniper fire – near Maryinka,
small arms – near Pivdenne, Zaytseve, Vodyane,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.