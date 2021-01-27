Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 27, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 27, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near
automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka and Novozvanivka,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Novooleksandrivka and Avdyivka,
sniper fire – near Novooleksandrivka and Maryinka,
small arms – near Novooleksandrivka,
(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the las 24 hours.