Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 27, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 27, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka and Novozvanivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novooleksandrivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Novooleksandrivka and Avdyivka,

sniper fire – near Novooleksandrivka and Maryinka,

small arms – near Novooleksandrivka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the las 24 hours.

