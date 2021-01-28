Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 28, 2021

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 28, 2021 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian hybrid forces launched attack with the use of the following weaponry:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil,

grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Bogdanivka, Luhanske and Vodyane,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Zaytseve,

high caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil and Bogdanivka,

sniper fire – near Bogdanivka,

small arms – near Maryinka, Avdyivka, Vodyane, Pavlopil and Bogdanivka,

(3) No info on Russian hybrid forces losses for the last 24 hours.

(4) No lethal casualties and no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the las 24 hours.

