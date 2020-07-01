Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 1, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of June 30, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Nevelske (18 mines released), Novotoshkivske, Zaytseve, Novozvanivka and Luhanske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane, Avdyivka, Novotoshkivske, Zaytseve, Novozvanivka and Luhanske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,

large caliber machine guns – near Vodyane, Pisky, Avdyivka, Novotoshkivske, Zaytseve, Novozvanivka and Luhanske,

small arms – near Vodyane, Avdyivka, Novotoshkivske, Zaytseve, Novozvanivka and Luhanske.

(3) Russian forces losses in the war zone for the last 24 hours are as follows: 3 wounded in actions.

(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

