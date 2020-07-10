Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 10, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 10, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novoluhanske (5 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske (5 times),

anti-tank missile systems – near Novoluhanske (5 times),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Prychepylivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Prychepylivka,

small arms – near Novoluhanske (5 times).

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Maryinka.

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 2 wounded in actions.

(5) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

