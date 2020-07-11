Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of July 11, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of July 11, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 17 attacks, including the use of forbidden 122-mm artillery and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Prychepilivka, Novotoshkivske, Novoluhanske, Troytske, Orikhove and Hutyr Vilnuy,

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske and Novoluhanske,

anti-tank missile systems – near Katerynivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane,

automatic easel grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane, Nevelske (2 times) and Avdyivka,

large caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka and Nevelske (2 times),

small arms – near Vodyane and Nevelske (2 times),

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 24 hours are as follows: 3 killed in actions and 3 wounded in actions.

(5) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: